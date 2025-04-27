Watch College A Cappella Group Place Second In International Championship With A Mk.gee Cover

On Saturday, Varsity Vocals held their 2025 International Championship Of Collegiate A Cappella -- the Super Bowl of student a cappella groups, if you will. The second-place winning team was Furmata from the University Of Washington, who did a cappella Mk.gee.

Furmata's performance began with a mashup of Kelsey Lu’s 2019 song “Due West” with the more recent Billie Eilish song “Wildflower.” Then they did Mk.gee’s “Alesis,” from his album Two Star And The Dream Police before ending with "Butterfly Net" from Caroline Polachek's Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. It does feel weird hearing a familiar Mk.gee song without the guitar that makes it A Mk.gee Song, but their rendition does sound great.

While Furmata took home second place, first place was the same as last year, Belmont University's the Pitchmen. I'm not sure what they sang, but I'm assuming it wasn't Mk.gee. Watch Furmata's performance below.