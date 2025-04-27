Skip to Content
Watch Carolina Chocolate Drops Reunite At Biscuits & Banjos Festival

4:08 PM EDT on April 27, 2025

Rhiannon Giddens' Carolina Chocolate Drops just performed at her own Biscuits & Banjos festival in Durham, North Carolina Saturday night, marking the string band's first performance in almost a decade. Giddens, Justin Robinson, Dom Flemons, and company mostly performed traditional folk tunes or covers of bluegrass classics. But they're probably most notorious for their cover of "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)," Blu Cantrell's 2001 hit. Watch a fan video of them tearing up that cover at Biscuits & Banjos below.

Giddens also reminisced on Carolina Chocolate Drops in Stereogum's recent We've Got A File On You feature.

