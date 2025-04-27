Skip to Content
Watch Neil Young Debut New Song With Tesla Diss, Play “Ordinary People” For The First Time In 36 Years

6:22 PM EDT on April 27, 2025

Neil Young, who has been incredibly busy with his new band the Chrome Hearts as of late, is gearing up for a big world tour this year. But first, he played at the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 7 Concert at LA's Greek Theatre on Saturday. Sticking to his recent habit of dusting off deep cuts he hadn't performed live in decades, he played "Ordinary People" for the first time since 1989.

Young kicked off his portion of the show by debuting a new song called "Let's Roll Again," which I'm assuming will be on the Chrome Hearts album that he's been working on. It includes the lyric "If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla." (Young is no fan of Elon Musk.) "Ordinary People" is a whopping 18-minute track that Young initially recorded in 1988 during the Freedom sessions, but he never officially released it until 2007's Chrome Dreams II. Also on the concert bill was Stephen Stills, who then joined Young for "Human Highway" and "Rockin' In The Free World."

Before Young's set, he also joined Stills for Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," which they did together at Harvest Moon: A Gathering last year, and Nathaniel Rateliff joined Stills for "Colorado," a 1972 song by Still's band Manassas. See some fan clips below.

