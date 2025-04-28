Skip to Content
Ty Segall – “Posession”

9:26 AM EDT on April 28, 2025

Denée Segall

We're about a month away from Possession, the latest album from modern classic rock deity Ty Segall. He launched the rollout with the biting blues-rocker "Fantastic Tomb," and he's got another marvelous retro guitar contraption for us today. The new LP's title track "Possession" is built around a rolling groove, a spindly riff, and some real approachable melodic vocals, all topped off with regal brass that makes all this good old fashioned rock 'n' roll feel larger than life. It reminds me of what his friend and sometimes bandmate Cory Hanson of Wand did on his own fantastic recent solo work.

Segall worked on Possession with his longtime collaborator, filmmaker Matt Yoka, who handled the lyrics on this song. It's a fable about villagers that begins, "A bible placed beside the butter by a farmer of misfortune in the winter." Listen below.

Possession is out 5/30 on Drag City.

