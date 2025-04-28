Pet Symmetry – “Big Wish”

Pet Symmetry have had a big rollout for new album Big Symmetry. Dating all the way back to the autumn of 2023, they have released four big singles from the LP — "Big Island," "Big Steve," "Big Engagement," "Big Mileage" — and today, with the release date looming Friday, they've got one more big one for us.

"Big Wish," a tune about throwing a coin into a fountain and finding true love, is the kind of hard-smacking and magnificently catchy emo-tinted indie rock we've come to expect from this Into It. Over It./Ratboys/Dowsing supergroup. If you like high-energy melodious rock music, you'd be a big dumbass not to check out the song's music video below.

Big Symmetry is out 5/2 on Storm Chasers LTD/Asian Man.