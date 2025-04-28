Nilüfer Yanya – “Cold Heart”

Nilüfer Yanya's latest LP My Method Actor was one of the Best Albums Of 2024, with some of its songs making our Best Songs Of The Year and Staff Picks lists as well. It's far too soon to be expecting more new music from Nilüfer Yanya, especially more good music. But here we are!

Today the UK singer-songwriter has shared "Cold Heart," a sparser tune that backdrops Yanya's feathery upper register with a pitter-pattering drum machine. According to the Bandcamp notes, the song was written as part of a collection of tracks that Yanya and her creative partner Wilma Archer revisited after finishing the My Method Actor tour. Yanya explains: “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”

Listen to "Cold Heart" below.