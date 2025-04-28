Haim Announce I Quit Tour

Following a string of some promising new singles, Haim are celebrating the June release of their forthcoming album I quit by... going to work. They've announced a big run of 2025 tour dates today that'll kick off in the spring and go through October, primarily in North America and the UK. They also have some previously announced festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain and Portugal and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Dora Jar will be supporting some of their headlining shows in the US.
You can sign up for artist pre-sale here, with general sale beginning on May 2 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour schedule below.
THE I QUIT TOUR - sign up for first access to tickets at https://t.co/YuyU1XytK3 !! UK presale wednesday at 10am local, US presale thursday at 10am local! general on sale fridayyyy 10am local! SEE U SOON pic.twitter.com/LFUe8JVCry
— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 28, 2025
https://www.instagram.com/p/DI9z6RLyBsy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
TOUR DATES:
05/25 - Liverpool, UK @ Radio 1 Big Weekend
06/06 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/14 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
06/27 - Margate, UK @ Dreamland Summer Series
07/27 - Nigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
09/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/05 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
09/06 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/08 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/09 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/10 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/12 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
09/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/17 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
09/18 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
09/25 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outdoors
09/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
10/03 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
10/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/11 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/24 - Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/25 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/26 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
10/28 - London, UK @ The O2
10/30 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
10/31 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
I quit is out 6/20 via Columbia.