Haim Announce I Quit Tour

Following a string of some promising new singles, Haim are celebrating the June release of their forthcoming album I quit by... going to work. They've announced a big run of 2025 tour dates today that'll kick off in the spring and go through October, primarily in North America and the UK. They also have some previously announced festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain and Portugal and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Dora Jar will be supporting some of their headlining shows in the US.

You can sign up for artist pre-sale here, with general sale beginning on May 2 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour schedule below.

THE I QUIT TOUR - sign up for first access to tickets at https://t.co/YuyU1XytK3 !! UK presale wednesday at 10am local, US presale thursday at 10am local! general on sale fridayyyy 10am local! SEE U SOON pic.twitter.com/LFUe8JVCry — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 28, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/p/DI9z6RLyBsy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

TOUR DATES:

05/25 - Liverpool, UK @ Radio 1 Big Weekend

06/06 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/14 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/27 - Margate, UK @ Dreamland Summer Series

07/27 - Nigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

09/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/05 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

09/06 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/08 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/10 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/12 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

09/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/17 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

09/18 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

09/25 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/26 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outdoors

09/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

10/03 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/11 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/24 - Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/25 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/26 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

10/28 - London, UK @ The O2

10/30 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

10/31 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

I quit is out 6/20 via Columbia.