Deadguy Announce First New Album In 30 Years Near-Death Travel Services: Hear “Kill Fee”

In 2021, Deadguy reunited for their first show in 24 years. Today, the New Jersey metalcore crew is finally announcing their long-awaited sophomore effort Near-Death Travel Services, the follow-up to their 1995 debut full-length Fixation On A Coworker.

"Kill Fee" serves as the incendiary lead single and album opener, bursting with brutal blast beats and screams. It comes with a William Saunders-directed music video full of hundred-dollar bills and tiaras. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Kill Fee"

02 "Barn Burner"

03 "New Best Friend"

04 "Cheap Trick"

05 "The Forever People"

06 "War With Strangers"

07 "Knife Sharpener"

08 "The Alarmist"

09 "The Long Search For Perfect Timing"

10 "All Stick & No Carrot"

11 "Wax Princess"

Near-Death Travel Services is out 6/27 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.