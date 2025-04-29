Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Deadguy Announce First New Album In 30 Years Near-Death Travel Services: Hear “Kill Fee”

11:51 AM EDT on April 29, 2025

In 2021, Deadguy reunited for their first show in 24 years. Today, the New Jersey metalcore crew is finally announcing their long-awaited sophomore effort Near-Death Travel Services, the follow-up to their 1995 debut full-length Fixation On A Coworker.

"Kill Fee" serves as the incendiary lead single and album opener, bursting with brutal blast beats and screams. It comes with a William Saunders-directed music video full of hundred-dollar bills and tiaras. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Kill Fee"
02 "Barn Burner"
03 "New Best Friend"
04 "Cheap Trick"
05 "The Forever People"
06 "War With Strangers"
07 "Knife Sharpener"
08 "The Alarmist"
09 "The Long Search For Perfect Timing"
10 "All Stick & No Carrot"
11 "Wax Princess"

Near-Death Travel Services is out 6/27 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.

Nathaniel Shannon

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025