Air Announce 2025 North American Tour Including Show With Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Last year, Air brought Moon Safari to North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and Asia. Earlier this month, the duo extended the tour and released a Vegyn remix of the album. Now, they're adding more dates in North America.
In September and October, the band will stop by Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, and other major cities. For their LA show, they'll be joined by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. See their full tour dates below; find ticket information here.
TOUR DATES:
05/24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ C6 Festival
06/05 - Crans, Switzerland @ Caribana Festival
06/06 - London, UK @ Lido Festival
06/07 - Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival
06/17 - Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park
06/21 - Lido De Camaiore, Italy @ La Primera Estate
06/23 - Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
06/24 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma
06/26 - Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botanico
06/28 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Gezgin Salon Festival
06/29 - Athens, Greece @ Herodes Atticus Theater
07/03 - Herouville, France @ Beauregard Festival
07/05 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Klokgebouw
07/06 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
07/09 - Aix Les Bains, France @ Musilac
07/10 - Juan Les Pins, France @ Jazz A Juan
07/11 - La Rochelle, France @ Francos
07/16 - Munich, Germany @ Tollwood Tent Festival
07/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival
07/24 - Arles, France @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique
07/25 - Toulouse, France @ Poney Club
07/26 - St Nazaire, France @ Escales De St Nazaire
07/27 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/01 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/02 - North Berwick, Scotland @ The Lighthouse Festival
08/06 - Bonn, Germany @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival
08/07 - Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokerse Feesten
08/08 - Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/16 - Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Paredes De Coura Festival
09/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
09/24 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
09/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
09/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre
10/02 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/05 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/06 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
10/07 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/09 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brookly Paramount
10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brookly Paramount