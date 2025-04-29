Air Announce 2025 North American Tour Including Show With Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Last year, Air brought Moon Safari to North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and Asia. Earlier this month, the duo extended the tour and released a Vegyn remix of the album. Now, they're adding more dates in North America.

In September and October, the band will stop by Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, and other major cities. For their LA show, they'll be joined by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. See their full tour dates below; find ticket information here.

TOUR DATES:

05/24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ C6 Festival

06/05 - Crans, Switzerland @ Caribana Festival

06/06 - London, UK @ Lido Festival

06/07 - Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival

06/17 - Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park

06/21 - Lido De Camaiore, Italy @ La Primera Estate

06/23 - Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

06/24 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Sofia Kolodruma

06/26 - Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botanico

06/28 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Gezgin Salon Festival

06/29 - Athens, Greece @ Herodes Atticus Theater

07/03 - Herouville, France @ Beauregard Festival

07/05 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Klokgebouw

07/06 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

07/09 - Aix Les Bains, France @ Musilac

07/10 - Juan Les Pins, France @ Jazz A Juan

07/11 - La Rochelle, France @ Francos

07/16 - Munich, Germany @ Tollwood Tent Festival

07/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark Open Air Festival

07/24 - Arles, France @ Les Escales @ Theatre Antique

07/25 - Toulouse, France @ Poney Club

07/26 - St Nazaire, France @ Escales De St Nazaire

07/27 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/01 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/02 - North Berwick, Scotland @ The Lighthouse Festival

08/06 - Bonn, Germany @ Kunstrasen Open Air Festival

08/07 - Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokerse Feesten

08/08 - Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

08/16 - Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Paredes De Coura Festival

09/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

09/24 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

09/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

09/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre

10/02 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/05 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

10/06 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

10/07 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/09 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brookly Paramount

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brookly Paramount