Beyoncé Plays Death Grips Interlude At Cowboy Carter Tour Opener

Most of us don't go to a Beyoncé stadium show -- a country-era Beyoncé stadium show, no less -- and expect to hear Death Grips pumping out of stadium speakers. But that's what happened on Monday night, when Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour held its grand opening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The show is exactly the kind of vast spectacle that Beyoncé's past work would lead you to expect, and it's full of interludes and costume changes. During one of those interludes, the crowd got an earful of jittery sludge-riffage while ominous news-type footage played on the giant screens.

Beyoncé playing "don't rely on other men" by JPEGMAFIA on her COWBOY CARTER TOUR as part of the visuals. https://t.co/0sIVlNoawh pic.twitter.com/sjugpDfnn6 — nep pizza de catupiry 3000 ? (@argos_dream) April 29, 2025

Here's the show's setlist, via Setlist.fm.

01 "American Reqiuem" (live debut)

02 "Blackbird" (Beatles cover)

03 "The Star-Spangled Banner"

04 "Freedom"

05 "Ya Ya" / "Why Don't You Love Me" medley (first time for "Why Don't You Love Me" since 2014)

////

06 "America Has A Problem"

07 "Spaghettii"

08 "Formation"

09 "My House"

10 "Diva"

////

11 "Alliigator Tears" (live debut)

12 "Just For Fun" (live debut)

13 "Protector" (live debut)

14 "Flamenco" (live debut)

////

15 "Desert Eagle" (live debut)

16 "Riiverdance" (live debut)

17 "II Hands II Heaven" (live debut)

18 "Sweet Honey Buckin'" / "Pure/Honey" / "Summer Renaissance" medley

////

19 "Jolene" (Dolly Parton cover)

20 "Daddy Lessons" (first time since 2016)

21 "Bodyguard" (live debut)

22 "II Most Wanted" (live debut)

23 "Cuff It"

24 "Tyrant" (live debut)

25 "Thique"

26 "Levii's Jeans"

27 "Daughter" (live debut)

////

28 "I'm That Girl"

29 "Cozy"

30 "Alien Superstar"

////

31 "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)"

32 "Crazy In Love"

33 "Heated"

34 "Before I Let Go" (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)

////

35 "16 Carriages" (live debut)

////

36 "Amen" (live debut)

There's been a lot of online talk about Beyoncé's ticket sales. TMZ reports that last night's show had multiple seats still up for sale, with prices dropping as low as $20. Don't act concerned about this. Beyoncé is not going broke. You do not have to pocket-watch Beyoncé. Instead, this is good news for those of us who are not uber-rich celebrities. Maybe you'll get to see Beyoncé and her Death Grips interlude this year without refinancing your home.