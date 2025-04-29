Skip to Content
Stereolab – “Melodie Is A Wound”

10:06 AM EDT on April 29, 2025

In the off-chance that you missed the news, Stereolab are back. The French indie-pop experimentalists recently announced their first new album in 15 years, Instant Holograms On Metal Film with a lead single called “Aerial Troubles” that we liked a lot. Today they've shared another single called "Melodie Is A Wound."

Where "Aerial Troubles" was a shorter, more straightforward pop song, "Melodie Is A Wound" takes its time, a breezy synth tune that spotlights Laetitia Sadier's pristine vocals before evolving into a spacey, instrumental acid jazz jam over seven and a half minutes. It's quite nice, and you can check it out below.

Instant Holograms On Metal Film is out 5/23 via Duophonic UHF Disks/Warp Records. Pre-order it here.

