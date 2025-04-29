Skip to Content
Watch SNL’s James Austin Johnson Star In Hamilton Leithauser’s “What Do I Think?” Video

10:05 AM EDT on April 29, 2025

As an SNL cast member, James Austin Johnson does a lot of impressions, perhaps most notably of Donald Trump. He's even dipped into the music world by portraying Bob Dylan. But SNL sketches do not often provide their actors with opportunities to impersonate indie rockers. Today, Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser has enlisted Johnson as the star of his new music video for "What Do I Think?," a highlight from his March solo album This Side Of The Island.

The video begins with Leithauser walking around Brooklyn carrying his guitar case when he comes across Johnson's character, a guy who apparently wants to steal Leithauser's identity. After a while, Leithauser gets snatched up and thrown into a white van with Johnson in the passenger's seat. Things don't work out very well for Leithauser in the end, but Johnson gets an ovation. Watch the "What Do I Think?" video below.

This Side Of The Island is out now via Glassnote.

