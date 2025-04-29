Maxo Announces New Album Mars Is Electric: Hear “Human ?”

Maxo had a very busy 2023: In February of that year he shared his Def Jam debut Even God Has A Sense Of Humor before releasing another LP called Debbie’s Son on his own Smileforme label just a few months later. After a deservedly chill 2024, the Southern California rapper is back today with the announcement of his fourth studio album Mars Is Electric, arriving in June, and he's previewing it with the nice-sounding lead single "Human ?"

Maxo says he went into making Mars Is Electric without a specific plan or vision in mind. “This is the first time that I really didn’t care, I didn’t approach things so seriously,” he says in a press release. You can feel that loose, abstract energy on "Human ?," bolstered by a woozy beat courtesy of Maxo’s longtime collaborator lastnamedavid and Jacob Rochester.

"Human ?" also arrives with a music video directed by Vincent Haycock, which you can see below along with the full Mars Is Electric tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "All Of Everything"

02 "Saturday Love (Cherry)"

03 "Sweet N Sour"

04 "Donahoo’s Chicken"

05 "Human ?"

06 "Idk"

07 "Matt’s Studio"

08 "Ludacris"

09 "Mars Is Electric"

10 "Anything"

Mars Is Electric is out 6/20 via Smileforme.