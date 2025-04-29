Skip to Content
Watch Mae Martin & Great Grandpa’s Al Menne Cover Elliott Smith At Largo

10:37 AM EDT on April 29, 2025

The Los Angeles club Largo has long operated at the intersection of the more sophisticated edges of the city's rock and comedy scenes. The late Elliott Smith was a regular at Largo, and the comedian Mae Martin performed a lovely tribute to Smith during a recent Largo gig. Martin makes music as well as comedy, and they recently released I'm A TV -- an indie rock LP, not a comedy album. There's a whole LA Times feature about it. On Friday night, Martin put on a night of comedy and music at Largo, and her guests included Great Grandpa leader Al Menne, who helped out on an Elliott Smith cover.

Mae Martin is a regular at Largo, and they've played Elliott Smith covers there in the past. Great Grandpa, a band deeply influenced by Smith, recently released Goodnight, Moonbeam, one of the best albums of the year thus far. At Largo, Martin and Menne played a lovely cover of "The Biggest Lie," from Elliott Smith's self-titled 1995 debut. Menne also did his own 2023 solo song "Kill Me." Check out some videos below.

