Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

BADBADNOTGOOD & V.C.R. – “Found A Light (Beale Street)”

11:56 AM EDT on April 29, 2025

Ivan Narez

Toronto jazz-funk crew BADBADNOTGOOD recently released their series of Mid-Spiral EPs, and they also teamed up with a couple of vocalists on recent singles -- with Reggie on "Take What's Given" and with Tim Bernades on "Poeira Cósmica." Today, BADBADNOTGOOD drop a new track that they recorded with another all-caps entity, the Memphis musician known as V.C.R.

Veronica Camille Ratliff, who goes by V.C.R., is a composer and multi-disciplinary artist from South Memphis. In 2023, she had a couple of features on tracks from B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Pink Siifu and Ahwlee. On the smooth, expansive new seven-minute song "Found A Light (Beale Street)," V.C.R. sings a tribute to Memphis over BADBADNOTGOOD's lush, percussive groove. Here's what she says about it:

This is more than a song to me. It’s a milestone. I’ve been cooking this kind of sound for years -- from late nights writing at my desk in South Memphis to composing orchestral works at USC. This collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD is a dream come true -- and a thank-you letter to my hometown, my people, and the communities that raised me. "Found A Light (Beale Street)" isn’t just a single. It’s a love letter to the sounds of the South and the sacred art of collective resilience. It calls back to a time when Black communities turned Beale Street into a sanctuary -- a place to find freedom, purpose, and light amidst the harshest of shadows. This song is a taste of everything I’ve been marinating over the past few years -- academically, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s a reflection of where I come from and what I’ve been building. And it’s only the beginning.

Director Sylvain Chaussée shot the "Found A Light (Beale Street)" video in the studio. Check it out below.

"Found A Light (Beale Street)" is out now on XL/Innovative Leisure.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025