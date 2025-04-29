Chris Farren – “Cause Of Death”

Chris Farren tends to locate his power-pop tracks at the intersection of quirky humor and crushing despair, and that's exactly where his new single lives. The ultra-catchy "Cause Of Death" finds Farren exclaiming — melodiously, but with barely contained desperation — "Just tell me it could never happen to me!" Lexi McCoy-Caso and G Leonardo of Suzie True are in there on backing vocals, and Frankie Impastato holds down the beat as usual.

Farren's sharin':

"Cause Of Death" is about that morbid curiosity we all have (..right??) anytime there's news of a death but the cause is left ambiguous. It's a weird, kind of gross, voyeuristic tendency that I'm embarrassed about, but can't seem to shake. Writing this song was an attempt to work through those thoughts and ideas. And it worked and I'm cured.

Great news, Chris! Listen below.