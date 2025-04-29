Water Machine Announce Debut Album God Park: Hear “River”

Scotland has a long, proud history of DIY post-punk, indie-pop, and twee, and that history continues to grow. Water Machine, a Glasgow band who take a great press pic, will release their full-length debut God Park this summer. Today, they've shared the new single "River," and it's a banger. "River" is a shimmering, shambling jangle-jam that keeps hitting you with hooks from every angle, like you're trapped in a crowd of Candymans. Candymen? I don't know what the plural of "Candyman" is, but I do know that this song goes hard and that I want to hear more unexpectedly funky basslines andgirl-group harmonies like this.

In a press release, Water Machine say, "'River' is about your neighbor, hypothetically, stealing your boat. We wrote the bassline, and the rest came quickly. The harmonies were so fun to record, and we got Hando’s partner to sing the high notes as Hando and Flore are altos." Whatever they did to get those harmonies, it worked. Below, watch the grainy "River" video, from directors Isaac Crichton and Amy Ferguson. While you're at it, check out "Tiffany," another very good song that'll appear on God Park, as well as the LP's tracklist and Water Machine's extremely short list of upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Clouds"

02 "Thunder"

03 "Hot Real Estate"

04 "River"

05 "Dog Park"

06 "Jimmy’s Waltz"

07 "Water Machine"

08 "Tiffany"

09 "Junction"

10 "I Quit"

11 "Park Highs"

12 "Hando"

TOUR DATES:

5/14-17 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

6/20 - Glasgow, UK @ The Old Hairdressers

God Park is out 6/29 on FatCat.