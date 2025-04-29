Brógeal – “Friday On My Mind”

The Scottish band Brógeal have a unique sound -- a combination of indie-pop and traditional Celtic folk. Brógeal got a bunch of UK press for their 2024 self-titled debut EP and their reportedly-excellent live show. They look and sound like the most Scottish motherfuckers you ever saw in your entire life, and they write very catchy songs. Today, Brógeal announce that they've signed to Play It Again Sam, and they release one of those very catchy songs in celebration.

Brógeal's new track "Friday On My Mind," I am somewhat surprised to report, is not a cover of the Easybeats' 1966 garage-pop smash. You'd think that song title would be off-limits for any band doing anything even slightly reminiscent of garage-pop -- that it would be like writing a new song called "Friday I'm In Love." Apparently not! Brógeal's "Friday On My Mind" is a sharp, jangly pop song with an awesomely hangdog lead vocal from singer and guitarist Daniel Harkins. Here's what he says about the track:

It is a celebration of falling in love and living through the honeymoon period of a romantic relationship. Its a summer anthem we hope will turn any beergarden or spot in the park into a euphoric singalong that will make an entire party dance and smile. The lyrics are specific to myself being away from a new relationship while recording thealbum and "counting down the days" 'til we meet again. The verses are playful and romantic, whereas the chorus is tinged with melancholy and self-doubts, like many of my songs are, about perhaps going headfirst into things too quickly and the hope that the flame will still be alive once we meet again.

Check out the Sam McGill-directed "Friday On My Mind video below.

"Friday On My Mind" is out now on Play It Again Sam.