Opal Mag – “I Don’t Like You, But I Love You”

The British singer-songwriter Opal Mag, a London native currently based in Brighton, makes lovesick fuzz-pop that would've absolutely crushed on early-'90s college radio. Opal Mag builds up huge, muscular walls of guitars and wails over them passionately; this is not one of these dinky bedroom shoegaze projects. She's been posting music online for less than a year, and she's already amassed a decent handful of singles. Today, she shares another one, an impressively polished confused-feelings lament called "I Don't Like You, But I Love You."

The title of "I Don't Like You, But I Love You" spells out the song's idea pretty neatly, but it's won't necessarily prepare you for the way that the track builds up to a guitar-pedal crescendo. In a press release, Opal Mag says, "This slow-burning track explores the emotional tug-of-war between love and frustration. It's about the internal struggle of being in love with someone, yet disliking their actions and self-sabotaging. 'I Don’t Like You, But I Love You' is about the push and pull of wanting to stay in a relationship but losing yourself in the process." Been there, sister! So has Smokey Robinson! Below, check out director Johnny Stanley's dramatic video.