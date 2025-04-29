MJ Lenderman Brings Out NYC Mayorial Candidate Zohran Mamdani At Brooklyn Steel

You don't have to live in New York City to know that Zohran Mamdani should absolutely become the city's next mayor. Case in point: During the first show of MJ Lenderman's three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel Monday night, the North Carolina musician invited the state assembly member onstage to give a brief speech about why you should vote for him in the fast-approaching mayoral election.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, has been running a successful campaign focused on making New York more affordable for the working class by making busses and childcare free, creating city-owned grocery stores, freezing rent hikes on stabilized units, and more -- all things that would benefit a lot of indie rock fans!

See a snippet of Mamdani's appearance below, and make sure to vote during the primaries on Tuesday, June 24 if you can.