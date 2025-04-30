Car Smashes Into Billy Corgan’s Tea Shop For The Second Time In Six Months

On the 1998 Smashing Pumpkins song "Ava Adore," Billy Corgan sings this line: "In you, I crash cars." People probably shouldn't take that so literally. Famously, Corgan is the owner of Madame Zuzu's, a tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. His street doesn't look particularly dangerous, and it's not like Madame Zuzu's is right on a sharp curve in the road or something. But in the past six months, two different cars have crashed into Madame Zuzu's.

Last October, a car drove over a curb and directly into the front window of Madame Zuzu's. Corgan's mother-in-law was eating in the restaurant with her grandson at the time, and she was hurt in the accident. The driver was also hospitalized, and the tea house had to temporarily shut down.

And then it happened again! Yesterday, as WGN9 reports, another car crashed into the front of Madame Zuzu's. On Instagram, the tea house's account reports that nobody was hurt after a car "struck the front of the café." In news reports, you can see some damaged bricks on the front of the building, but that's the extent of it. Still: Stop doing that, Highland Park drivers!