Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Hayley Williams Receives National Dance Institute Honor, Teases Moses Sumney Collab

9:43 AM EDT on April 30, 2025

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

|Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Paramore don't seem to really have anything going on right now, but bandleader Hayley Williams remains plenty busy. In the past few months, Williams has popped up onstage with people like Deftones, Finneas, and Failure's Ken Andrews. She's also out here getting awards from the National Dance Institute and seemingly getting ready to release a collaboration with art-soul artist Moses Summey.

On Monday night, Hayley Williams attended the National Dance Institute's annual gala in New York, and she accepted an honor from the institution. In her speech, Williams talked about how her mother worked at the National Dance Institute and about feeling deeply connected to the dance world. She said that the NDI's work, giving kids access to dance lessons, is "life-saving stuff." She also said that she's "not graceful onstage," which is debatable at best. In an Instagram post, Williams thanked the NDI and wrote, "equitable access to dance (and really any art form) should be every kid’s birthright." Here's her speech and her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJDpVinOL56/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Moses Sumney recently returned to making music after taking a quick break to explore things like acting; his Sophcore EP came out last year. Since last week, Sumney has been posting TikTok videos of himself and Hayley Williams, both wearing wigs. In one, they Crip walk to a "Misery Business" remix. It was clear that they were teasing something, but it wasn't clear whether that thing was music or something to do with Williams' hair dye company Good Dye Young.

@mosessumney

Replying to @??✌️Champagne✌️?? … well … careful what you wish for … @Paramore #MsWilliams #hayleywilliams #haykeithia

♬ original sound - iHearCanvas

Yesterday, however, Sumney posted a clip of a Hayley Williams duet called "I Like It I Like It." The song is out May 8, and it sounds like Williams is doing something much lighter and more feathery than usual with her voice here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Getting Killed By AI

November 10, 2025
News

Guess Who’s Reuniting For Their First Tour In 23 Years

November 10, 2025
News

Hayley Williams Announces Ticket Sales Plan To Avoid Scalpers & Bots

November 10, 2025
News

Waxahatchee Covers Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl”

November 10, 2025
News

cootie catcher – “Gingham Dress”

November 10, 2025
News

Max B Released From Prison After 16 Years

November 9, 2025