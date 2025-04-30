Hayley Williams Receives National Dance Institute Honor, Teases Moses Sumney Collab

Paramore don't seem to really have anything going on right now, but bandleader Hayley Williams remains plenty busy. In the past few months, Williams has popped up onstage with people like Deftones, Finneas, and Failure's Ken Andrews. She's also out here getting awards from the National Dance Institute and seemingly getting ready to release a collaboration with art-soul artist Moses Summey.

On Monday night, Hayley Williams attended the National Dance Institute's annual gala in New York, and she accepted an honor from the institution. In her speech, Williams talked about how her mother worked at the National Dance Institute and about feeling deeply connected to the dance world. She said that the NDI's work, giving kids access to dance lessons, is "life-saving stuff." She also said that she's "not graceful onstage," which is debatable at best. In an Instagram post, Williams thanked the NDI and wrote, "equitable access to dance (and really any art form) should be every kid’s birthright." Here's her speech and her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJDpVinOL56/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Moses Sumney recently returned to making music after taking a quick break to explore things like acting; his Sophcore EP came out last year. Since last week, Sumney has been posting TikTok videos of himself and Hayley Williams, both wearing wigs. In one, they Crip walk to a "Misery Business" remix. It was clear that they were teasing something, but it wasn't clear whether that thing was music or something to do with Williams' hair dye company Good Dye Young.

Yesterday, however, Sumney posted a clip of a Hayley Williams duet called "I Like It I Like It." The song is out May 8, and it sounds like Williams is doing something much lighter and more feathery than usual with her voice here.