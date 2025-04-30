Skip to Content
Hotline TNT – “Candle”

9:52 AM EDT on April 30, 2025

Graham Tolbert

Hotline TNT came out of the gate smoking with "Julia's War," the lead single from their new album Raspberry Moon. Today the NYC shoegazers are keeping up the burning anticipation with "Candle," our second preview from the new LP. It's a headspun fuzz-pop love song that finds Will Anderson getting vulnerable with a crush: "I wanna try/ Get butterflies." The lo-fi video begins with Hotline TNT fans in Japan reacting to the track.

Anderson offered this take:

This song was the first thing we wrote for Raspberry Moon - it flowed out of our guitars quite effortlessly and it barely required even 1% of our power to put the parts in the correct order. Just to make sure it was as good as we thought it was, we brought the song over to Japan, and this video documents the reaction from that experiment. "Candle" is LIT.

Watch below.

Raspberry Moon is out 6/20 via Third Man.

