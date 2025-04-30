Katy Perry Responds To Social Media Mockery, Tells Fans “I Am OK”

In case you missed it, Katy Perry went to space for a whopping 11 minutes earlier this month. The pop star was part of a crew of rich famous women on a flight run by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The trip came right after her much-panned new album 143, and between the cringey music and the somehow even cringier space vacation, Perry's public image is looking quite irreparable right now. But the Katy Cats persist.

This week a group of international Perry stans evidently all pitched in for a billboard in Times Square congratulating the singer on her astute accomplishments. For 24 hours it read: "We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back! Know that you are safe, seen and celebrated. We'll see you around the world, this is just the beginning!"

Perry responded in an Instagram comment assuring fans that she is, in fact, OK! Here's her comment:

I'm so grateful for you guys. We're in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year! Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me. My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, "no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself" and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it. When the "online" world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed. What's real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that co l'm not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, l'm on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but... I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.

Hell yeah, girlboss! Speaking of seeing fans' faces every night, Perry also just kicked off her Lifetimes tour, which, shocker, appears to be very cringe as well. People have been sharing some real bewildering clips online featuring awkward choreography, some possibly AI-generated graphics, and at least one lightsaber fight. See some relevant posts below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@larsnivans/video/7497049286883003654