Fat Joe Sues Former Hypeman For Extortion

We already know that it's not great for rappers to be accused of being pedophiles. In Drake's current lawsuit against his record label Universal, his lawyers claim that "millions of people, all over the world" now believe that their client is a pedophile. Now, Fat Joe has filed a lawsuit against his former hypeman Terrance Dixon, known professionally as TA The Legend for slander. According to Joe's lawyers, TA is falsely accusing him of being a pedophile on social media.

TMZ reports that Fat Joe filed his lawsuit against TA on Tuesday. TMZ's article includes an Instagram screenshot of a TA post that seems to show a pretty salacious picture of Joe, though the Instagram post doesn't make any criminal accusations, and another one about Joe "doing his pedophile dance." There's also a clip of a podcast interview where TA apparently accuses Joe of sexually assaulting a girl and complains that Joe employed TA to help him wrangle "the females," not to promote his music. Per TMZ, Joe's lawsuit claims that "Dixon flew a 16-year-old girl across state lines for sex and posted the allegation along with a picture of Joe, Diddy, and DJ Khaled."

Joe's lawyers claim that TA is shaking him down for money six years after the pair parted ways amicably. Fat Joe tells TMZ, "These allegations are completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hypeman and his attorney. These two individuals have been scheming together to extort me with their elaborate and ludicrous demands changing by the day."

TA's lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, who's representing one of Diddy's accusers in a separate case, refers to Joe's case as "a baseless lawsuit in an effort to soften the blow of what's to come. It won't work. Fat Joe has a lot of explaining to do."