Indigo De Souza Announces New Album Precipice: Hear “Heartthrob”

New Indigo De Souza! Yay! The North Carolinian singer-songwriter has announced today that her next album Precipice will arrive in July, and as a preview, she's shared its pumped-up lead single "Heartthrob."

Across 2018’s I Love My Mom, 2021’s Any Shape You Take, and 2023’s All Of This Will End, De Souza has gradually built upon her raw indie rock roots with a poppier twist, something she explored even further on last year's Wholesome Evil Fantasy EP. "Heartthrob" is a nice middle-ground between those two lanes, a sleek pop-rock instrumental backing her bellowing voice. De Souza explains in a press release:

I wrote "Heartthrob" as a way to help process something that is often hard to talk about—the harmful ways I’ve been taken advantage of in my physical memory. ‘Heartthrob’ is about harnessing anger, and turning it into something powerful and embodied. It’s about taking back my body and my experience. It’s a big fuck you to the abusers of the world. A sarcastic, angry cry for all bodies that have ever been touched in harmful ways.

Many of De Souza's belongings were destroyed due to damage from the Asheville floods, and she contributed to a massive benefit comp for relief efforts last year. She also recently performed at the giant Bernie Sanders/AOC rally in Los Angeles. Watch Neta Ben Ezra's video for "Heartthrob" and see the Precipice tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Be My Love"

02 "Crying Over Nothing"

03 "Crush"

04 "Not Afraid"

05 "Be Like The Water"

06 "Heartthrob"

07 "Dinner"

08 "Clean It Up"

09 "Heartbreaker"

10 "Pass It By"

11 "Precipice"

Precipice is out 7/25 via Loma Vista.