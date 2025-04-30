Avalon Emerson – “On It Goes”

A couple of years ago, the dance DJ and producer Avalon Emerson made the leap from tracks to songs. Her project Avalon Emerson & The Charm released an excellent self-titled album and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Right now, Emerson in in the midst of another project that sort of straddles the line between tracks and songs. With her new project Perpetual Emotion Machine, Emerson is sharing music that she made specifically for her DJ sets, but the tracks never really feel utilitarian. They go places.

Thus far, we've posted a couple of Avalon Emerson's Perpetual Emotion Machine songs -- a cover of Oppenheimer Analysis' "Don't Be Seen With Me" and the original track "Treat Mode." Now, she's also shared "On It Goes," an energetic techno single built on a Storm Queen sample. It's got some serious hooks, and it moves. Listen below.

"On It Goes" is out now on Dead Oceans. Wow, I made it through this whole post without engaging in any dumb wordplay. It can be done.