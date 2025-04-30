Skip to Content
Stream Bladee’s Surprise New Ste The Beautiful Martyr 1st Attempt EP

1:23 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

It's a big week for Drain Gang fans. The Swedish hip-hop collective's frequent collaborator Yung Lean has a new album called Jonatan arriving in just two days. And now, de facto Drainer leader Bladee has surprise-released an EP titled Ste The Beautiful Martyr 1st Attempt.

The three-song Ste The Beautiful Martyr 1st Attempt is Bladee's first project since his great 2024 album Cold Visions. The EP comes via his own Trash Island label, and per Spotify, it features production from Lusi, Woesum, Gabriel Schuman, Eurohead, 30nickk, and Mechatok. Opening track "One In A Million" also arrives with a graveyard-set music video starring Bladee and directed by Hendrik Schneider. Check that out and listen to the full EP below.

Ste The Beautiful Martyr 1st Attempt is out now via Trash Island.

