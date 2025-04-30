Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Béton Armé Announce New Album Renaissance: Hear “Chemin De Croix”

1:22 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

A few months ago, I saw the Montreal oi band Béton Armé play a DIY show with Poison Ruïn, and I was impressed. Béton Armé's sound is a hard, classicist take on old-school oi sounds that occasionally draws on the new wave influences so popular in the French oi scene right now. (Béton Armé aren't French, but they do sing in French.) In person, Béton Armé put on a show. Singer Dan is a true performer who struts and slides all over the place, both on and off the stage. They're a very cool band, and they've got a new album coming out soon.

Béton Armé's full-length debut Renaissance probably won't have a whole lot in common with Beyoncé's Renaissance, though I guess both albums are pretty dancefloor-focused. Lead single "Chemin De Croix" -- French for "Stations Of The Cross" -- builds on the hard, anthemic sound of the band's 2023 EP Second Souffle. The French-language lyrics are directed at some dirty lowlife who wants to see the narrator fail, and it's got some great gang-chant action. Below, check out "Chemin De Croix" and the Renaissance tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Dernier Recours"
02 "Cercle Vicieux"
03 "Lève-toi"
04 "Per la Vita"
05 "Montréal"
06 "PFA"
07 "Chemin de Croix"
08 "Sans Limites"
09 "La Nuit"
10 "Combattre"
11 "Territoire Hostile"

Renaissance is out 6/13 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025