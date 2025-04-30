Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

TOPS – “ICU2”

3:26 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

During Coachella this month, TOPS debuted a new song called "ICU2"; now, the Montreal band have officially released the track, along with the news they've signed to Ghostly International. "ICU2" is a lust-filled, almost yacht-rock-sounding tune where members Jane Penny and Marta Cikojevic exchange flirtatious lines like: "Boy, you got some stamina/ Everlasting like a shutter snapping." Its colorful, lo-fi music video directed by Frankie Ray plays up that retro energy with lots of good green screen usage. No word yet on a new album to follow, but the label signing announcement is promising. Check out "ICU2" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025