TOPS – “ICU2”

During Coachella this month, TOPS debuted a new song called "ICU2"; now, the Montreal band have officially released the track, along with the news they've signed to Ghostly International. "ICU2" is a lust-filled, almost yacht-rock-sounding tune where members Jane Penny and Marta Cikojevic exchange flirtatious lines like: "Boy, you got some stamina/ Everlasting like a shutter snapping." Its colorful, lo-fi music video directed by Frankie Ray plays up that retro energy with lots of good green screen usage. No word yet on a new album to follow, but the label signing announcement is promising. Check out "ICU2" below.