Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Miya Folick – “Laid” (James Cover)

1:51 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

Jonny Marlow

On the TV show Laid, Stephanie Hsu, an Oscar nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once, plays a character who learns that all of her old sex partners are dying in inexplicable Final Destination-type ways. It's a comedy, obviously. The show debuted in December, and I watched a couple of episodes. Naturally, its theme song is a version of "Laid," the horny-yodeling 1993 classic from the British band James. But the show doesn't use the James original for its theme, and that theme music hasn't been online up until now, something that apparently had some Redditors stressed out. They can relax now. It's out.

In that Reddit thread, there was some theorizing that Chappell Roan was the one who covered "Laid" for the TV show's theme. She did not. Instead, the artist behind that cover is Miya Folick, the singer-songwriter who released the album Erotica Veronica earlier this year. Folick previously contributed music to The Buccaneers, so she's not new to the streaming-show-soundtrack game. Her version of "Laid" really isn't much different from the original. Check out her take and the original James video below.

Laid is now streaming on Peacock.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025