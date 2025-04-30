Miya Folick – “Laid” (James Cover)

On the TV show Laid, Stephanie Hsu, an Oscar nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once, plays a character who learns that all of her old sex partners are dying in inexplicable Final Destination-type ways. It's a comedy, obviously. The show debuted in December, and I watched a couple of episodes. Naturally, its theme song is a version of "Laid," the horny-yodeling 1993 classic from the British band James. But the show doesn't use the James original for its theme, and that theme music hasn't been online up until now, something that apparently had some Redditors stressed out. They can relax now. It's out.

In that Reddit thread, there was some theorizing that Chappell Roan was the one who covered "Laid" for the TV show's theme. She did not. Instead, the artist behind that cover is Miya Folick, the singer-songwriter who released the album Erotica Veronica earlier this year. Folick previously contributed music to The Buccaneers, so she's not new to the streaming-show-soundtrack game. Her version of "Laid" really isn't much different from the original. Check out her take and the original James video below.

Laid is now streaming on Peacock.