News

7-Eleven Goes Pop-Punk With When We Were Young Naming Rights, Green Day Slurpee

4:08 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

The new Kerplunk Kandy Grape flavor is taking center stage at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide

7-Eleven is investing deeply in the pop-punk market. The convenience store chain has struck a deal to become the naming sponsor for the annual Las Vegas emo and pop-punk nostalgia festival When We Were Young. Yes, the fest's official name is now When We Were Young Presented By 7-Eleven (or WWWYPB7-E, as the cool kids are saying). The festival grounds will feature a "7-Eleven Hangout" space, and one of the stages will be named the 7-Eleven Stage. WWWYPB7-E 2025 is taking place Oct. 18 and 19 with headliners Panic! At The Disco and Blink-182.

This is the first time Live Nation has sold naming rights to a US festival, à la Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico. The agreement between 7-Eleven and Live Nation also includes "7-Eleven's Slurpee Street" activations at this year's Governors Ball and Rolling Loud festivals. A rep for 7-Eleven says in a press release that they're "eager to recreate the fun and excitement that comes with visiting a 7-Eleven store."

Part of that soul-stirring experience might involve the purchase of a new Green Day-branded Slurpee. Yes, the chain has teamed with Green Day and Green Day's coffee company Punk Bunny on a new flavor, Kerplunk Kandy Grape. Presumably it's green because Green Day and not because Brat. Any time you can name a sweet treat after an album title referencing poop splashing into a toilet, you gotta do it.

Green Day’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony is Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT. Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield, in his first public appearance since a stroke-induced coma, will emcee the event. Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds will also speak. It's livestreaming at the Walk Of Fame website, and you can get more info here.

