Watch Kendrick Lamar Bring Out Playboi Carti For “Good Credit” In Atlanta

Kendrick Lamar is currently on tour with SZA, bringing last year's surprise album GNX to stages all over North America. Last night (Apr. 29), the "Not Like Us" rapper brought out Playboi Carti in Atlanta.

At the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the pair performed "Good Credit," their collab from Carti's recent Whole Lotta Red follow-up Music. Music dropped in January and featured the Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and more, and he brought some of its songs to Rolling Loud last month. Meanwhile, Lamar recently became the first musician to appear in a Gatorade commercial. Watch footage from Lamar and Carti's performance below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=p8tti0NGQv0