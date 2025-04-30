Skip to Content
Watch Kendrick Lamar Bring Out Playboi Carti For “Good Credit” In Atlanta

7:16 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is currently on tour with SZA, bringing last year's surprise album GNX to stages all over North America. Last night (Apr. 29), the "Not Like Us" rapper brought out Playboi Carti in Atlanta.

At the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the pair performed "Good Credit," their collab from Carti's recent Whole Lotta Red follow-up Music. Music dropped in January and featured the Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and more, and he brought some of its songs to Rolling Loud last month. Meanwhile, Lamar recently became the first musician to appear in a Gatorade commercial. Watch footage from Lamar and Carti's performance below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=p8tti0NGQv0

@cthork @Kendrick Lamar brings out @playboicarti on tour in ATL for Good Credit #kendricklamar #playboycarti #atl #concert #fyp #viral #music #atlanta #goodcredit ♬ GOOD CREDIT - Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar

