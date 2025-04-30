Pip Blom Announce Grip EP: Hear “Ring”

On their latest album Bobbie, Pip Blom traded indie-rock guitars for poppy synths. The Dutch band is venturing further in that direction with their new song "Ring" from their just-announced EP Grip.

When Pip Blom invited musicians to make remixes of their 2021 LP Welcome Break, the group was inspired by the sound. They explain:

I was sold straight away. I realized that there was a massive part of music that I had never really listened to that I might actually really like. I started thinking about the music that we made and if there would be a way to combine both worlds. We slowly started to incorporate more dance elements into our songs. It started subtle with Bobbie and now with this EP it has been a priority. I have really tried to keep it very Pip Blom; the main instruments are a little different, but the sounds, melodies and hooks are still very much us.

Grip is their first independent release after years on Heavenly. Check out "Ring" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Temporary Love"

02 "Upside Down"

03 "Drift"

04 "Ring"

05 "Someday"

Grip is self-released on 6/6.