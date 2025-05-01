Skip to Content
Smerz – “Feisty”

9:01 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

"You either have it or you don't/ Either way, I feel confused and alone." That's how Smerz's chic and eventful new Big city life single "Feisty" ends, after a vivid, funny, lengthy description of a night out. Following "Roll the dice," “You got time and I got money,” and "A thousand lies," it further builds the hype for the album.

The Copenhagen/Oslo-based duo of Catharina Stoltenberg and Henriette Motzfeldt pack a lot into these three minutes. At the club, the evening includes inviting boys out for a smoke and possibly a kiss, asking the DJ to change the song, and running into an old Tinder match. A great line: "He likes to seem mysterious, but really he's just dumb." Dive in below.

Big city life is out 5/23 on Escho.

Read More:

