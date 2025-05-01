Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Watch SASAMI Cover Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps” For Mental Health Awareness Month

10:22 AM EDT on May 1, 2025

Charlie Gross

In 2023, we got a cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps" by Samia. The following year, the Killers tackled the indie rock classic at Gov Ball. Now, Sasami is the latest musician to bravely perform a rendition of the beloved song.

Sasami sang "Maps" for Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's Song That Found Me At The Right Time series. About it, she said:

I feel so lucky to have an art practice that allows me to go deep and process my emotional highs and lows. I’m honored that SoS and 988 asked me to be involved — their work is so important. If you are facing mental health challenges, in emotional distress, or just need someone to talk to, text, call, or chat 988 for judgment-free support. You are never alone.

Earlier this year, Sasami unveiled her third album Blood On The Silver Screen. She also recently covered Sky Ferreira. Hear her take on "Maps" below.

TOUR DATES:
05/02 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/06 - Albany, NY @ The Egg (Swyer Theatre)
05/08 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/09 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB
05/10 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
05/12 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/15 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
05/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
0​5​/18​ - Boise, ID ​@ Shrine Social Club
05/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/22 - Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater
0​5/24​ - Napa, CA ​@ BottleRock
05/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025