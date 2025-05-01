Watch SASAMI Cover Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps” For Mental Health Awareness Month

In 2023, we got a cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Maps" by Samia. The following year, the Killers tackled the indie rock classic at Gov Ball. Now, Sasami is the latest musician to bravely perform a rendition of the beloved song.

Sasami sang "Maps" for Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's Song That Found Me At The Right Time series. About it, she said:

I feel so lucky to have an art practice that allows me to go deep and process my emotional highs and lows. I’m honored that SoS and 988 asked me to be involved — their work is so important. If you are facing mental health challenges, in emotional distress, or just need someone to talk to, text, call, or chat 988 for judgment-free support. You are never alone.

Earlier this year, Sasami unveiled her third album Blood On The Silver Screen. She also recently covered Sky Ferreira. Hear her take on "Maps" below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/06 - Albany, NY @ The Egg (Swyer Theatre)

05/08 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/09 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB

05/10 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

05/12 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

05/15 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

05/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

0​5​/18​ - Boise, ID ​@ Shrine Social Club

05/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/22 - Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater

0​5/24​ - Napa, CA ​@ BottleRock

05/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel