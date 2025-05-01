F1 Movie Soundtrack Features Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, ROSÉ, & More: Hear Don Toliver & Doja Cat’s “Lose My Mind”

This summer's most anticipated non-franchise movie might be F1, the car-racing spectacle that reportedly cost Apple as much as $300 million. The film comes from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and it's got Brad Pitt leading a cast that also includes Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon. It's probably not easy to sell a megabudget sports movie to the public these days, and the people behind F1 have at least one old-school idea to market this thing: A big-deal soundtrack album full of pop stars.

We've recently seen a slight return of big-deal soundtrack albums for blockbuster movies like Barbie and Twisters, and they've done pretty well, both as records and as tools to make the movies more omnipresent. The F1 soundtrack is coming out on Atlantic, the label that released both the Barbie and Twisters soundtracks. But where both of those soundtracks had unifying themes -- bright-plastic candy-pop for Barbie, heartland country for Twisters -- F1 mostly just has a bunch of famous people. It almost looks like a Fast & Furious soundtrack.

The upcoming F1 soundtrack has an Ed Sheeran song called "Drive," which is pretty funny. It's also got contributions from Tate McRae, ROSÉ, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, RAYE, Chris Stapleton, Peggy Gou, and Obongjayar, among others. There's a Sexyy Red/Tiësto collab called “OMG!," and that seems to be the level that we're working on here. For lead single "Lose My Mind,” Don Toliver and Doja Cat worked with OneRepublic leader and big-deal pop producer Ryan Tedder. The song samples Hans Zimmer's F1 score, which does a cool percolating-keyboard thing, so maybe that's why the track sounds so much like the Weeknd. It doesn't have a ton of personality, but it should should fine over the closing credits. Below, check out the Christian Breslauer-directed "Lose My Mind" video and the F1 soundtrack album's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Don Toliver – "Lose My Mind" (feat. Doja Cat)

02 Dom Dolla – "No Room for A Saint" (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

03 Ed Sheeran – "Drive"

04 Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching"

05 ROSÉ – "Messy"

06 Burna Boy – "Don't Let Me Drown"

07 Roddy Ricch – "Underdog"

08 RAYE – "Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News"

09 Chris Stapleton – "Bad As I Used To Be"

10 Myke Towers – "Baja California"

11 Tiësto & Sexyy Red – "OMG!"

12 Madison Beer – "All At Once"

13 Peggy Gou – "D.A.N.C.E"

14 PAWSA – "Double C"

15 Mr Eazi – "Attention"

16 Darkoo – "Give Me Love"

17 Obongjayar – "Gasoline"

F1 arrives in theaters 6/17, and the soundtrack comes out the same day on Atlantic.