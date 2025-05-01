Travis Scott Shares Jackboys 2 Teaser

Back in 2019 Travis Scott shared the collaborative compilation album Jackboys, the first studio album released via the rapper's own Cactus Jack Records. Now we have confirmation that a follow-up is coming quite soon: On Wednesday night, which was also Travis' 34th birthday, he posted a teaser clip to Instagram simply captioned "JB2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Pre-orders for physical formats of the album are currently ongoing, though no official release date has been made public.

Travis made the Jackboys 2 teaser clip -- which also features an unreleased song -- with White Trash Tyler and filmmaker Harmony Korine, the latter of whom also on the visuals for the first Jackboys album and has in turn enlisted the rapper in projects of his own.

No official word yet on who might be making guest appearances on Jackboys 2, but Jackboys 1 collaborators Don Toliver and Sheck Wes did share their excitement for the new project in the comments of Travis' post. See that here.