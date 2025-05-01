Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Travis Scott Shares Jackboys 2 Teaser

10:08 AM EDT on May 1, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Travis Scott performs onstage during the Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)

|Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation

Back in 2019 Travis Scott shared the collaborative compilation album Jackboys, the first studio album released via the rapper's own Cactus Jack Records. Now we have confirmation that a follow-up is coming quite soon: On Wednesday night, which was also Travis' 34th birthday, he posted a teaser clip to Instagram simply captioned "JB2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Pre-orders for physical formats of the album are currently ongoing, though no official release date has been made public.

Travis made the Jackboys 2 teaser clip -- which also features an unreleased song -- with White Trash Tyler and filmmaker Harmony Korine, the latter of whom also on the visuals for the first Jackboys album and has in turn enlisted the rapper in projects of his own.

No official word yet on who might be making guest appearances on Jackboys 2, but Jackboys 1 collaborators Don Toliver and Sheck Wes did share their excitement for the new project in the comments of Travis' post. See that here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025