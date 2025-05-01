Bruce Springsteen Shares Previously Unreleased “Faithless,” Theme To A Movie That Was Never Made

Bruce Springsteen has recorded a great many albums over the course of his long career, but he's got even more that he finished but never got around to releasing. That's about to change. Next month, Springsteen will release his much-anticipated box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a collection of seven complete Springsteen full-lengths that have never seen the light of day. As advance singles, Springsteen has shared his 2018 track "Rain In The River" and his 1995 trip-hop meditation "Blind Side." That second is very cool, and it gives a real sliding-doors image of what could've happened with Springsteen's career in the '90s. Now, he's shared a third song -- the title track of his mid-'00s collection Faithless.

Faithless is the soundtrack album for a movie that was never made. I wish we knew more about this hypothetical film. Was Springsteen, for instance, going to make this movie? Star in it? Or merely do the soundtrack? Springsteen recorded the entire album in a two-week stretch in Florida, in between the end of 2005's Devils & Dust tour and the release of 2006's We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions. He had help from a few touring E Street Band members, as well as his wife Patti Scialfa and their sons Evan and Sam.

The track "Faithless" finds Springsteen in his mythic acoustic-ballad mode, with some gospel-style backing vocals. It's quite pretty. Springsteen says, "This was a really unusual collection of songs. You could recognize details and maybe a character or two. But for the most part, I just wrote atmospheric music that I thought would fit." Listen to "Faithless" below.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is out 6/27 on Sony Music.