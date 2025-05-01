Stream Sprain Offshoot Shearling’s New Single-Track Debut Album Motherfucker, I Am Both: “Amen” And “Hallelujah”…

The abrasive LA experimentalists Sprain announced their breakup in 2023 not long after releasing their ambitious (and ambitiously titled) The Lamb As Effigy or Three Hundred And Fifty XOXOXOS For A Spark Union With My Darling Divine. Last summer former Sprain members Alex Kent and Sylvie Simmons launched their new band, Shearling, and today they've unveiled a debut album that seems to keep that old Sprain sensation alive.

The intriguingly titled Motherfucker, I Am Both: "Amen" And "Hallelujah"... is one track that runs over an hour. It sounds, on first pass, like a direct continuation of the Sprain ethos: expansive in scope and substance, yet unified in its scraping, apocalyptic post-rock aesthetic. The vocals are often bellowed aggressively or spoken ominously, and the music morphs many times over. About five minutes into it, when the first lyrics came in, I thought maybe I should put my headphones on so I don't disturb my pal who's working across the room.

Are you fascinated? Terrified? Motherfucker, I am both. Stream Shearling's debut below.

<a href="https://shearlingofficial.bandcamp.com/album/motherfucker-i-am-both-amen-and-hallelujah">Motherfucker, I am Both: "Amen" and "Hallelujah"... by Shearling</a>

Motherfucker, I Am Both: "Amen" And "Hallelujah"... is out now via Mishap Records. Buy it here.