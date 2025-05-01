Home Is Where – “milk & diesel”

Indie rock could always use a little more messy ambition, so I'm delighted to report that Home Is Where's new song "milk & diesel" opens with a conversation between Judas Iscariot and Pat Garrett, and it moves into a description of discarded bottles of frozen trucker piss by the side of the highway -- all in the context of a ragged, soaring rock song. That's what I'm talking about, you know? That's what we need.

Home Is Where, passionate roots-emo howlers from Florida, were a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2021, and they're getting ready to release Hunting Season, the new album that they recorded with Deafheaven/Gulch collaborator Jack Shirley. We've already posted lead single "Migration Patterns," and now they've dropped the grandiose "milk & diesel" on us. Bandleader Bea MacDonald says, "This was inspired by my grandparents both getting diagnosed with dementia at the same time. It’s about how helpless you feel watching someone you love deteriorate."

The Texas Smith-directed "milk & diesel" video is a kooky dance party that's made to look like an ancient silent film. Check it out below.

Hunting Season is out 5/23 on Wax Bodega.