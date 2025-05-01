BAMBII Announces New EP Infinity Club II: Hear The Jessy Lanza/Yaeji Collab “Mirror”

The Jamaican/Canadian DJ and producer BAMBII came up through the Toronto club scene before finding a spot on the forefront of futuristic dance-pop. BAMBII released her debut Infinity Club in 2023. Over the last few years, she's played big festivals and collaborated with artists like Kelela and Shygirl. Now, she's getting ready to follow up Infinity Club with another record that'll be full of guest appearances.

BAMBII's upcoming EP Infinity Club II -- they're calling it an EP even though it has 12 tracks -- features contributions from artists like Ravyn Lenae, Sadboi, JELEEL!, Aluna, Lamsi, and BEAM. Lead single "Mirror" is a joyously skittering club track with heavenly keyboard sounds bumping up against rushing breakbeats. It's got vocals from kindred spirits Jessy Lanza and Yaeji, and it sounds like the kind of thing that you might hear at a house party in a more enlightened future.

BAMBII directed her own video for "Mirror." You'll find that, the Infinity Club II tracklist, and BAMBII's upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Infinity Club II"

02 "Remember" (feat. Ravyn Lenae & Scrufizzer)

03 "Blue Sky" (feat. Lyzza & Sadboi)

04 "Mirror" (feat. Jessy Lanza & Yaeji)

05 "NSYNC" (feat. BEAM)

06 "Island Criminal" (feat. Aluna)

07 "In My Mind" (feat. Lamsi)

08 "Thunder" (feat. JELEEL!)

09 "In My Mind Again (feat. Lamsi & £Monzo)

10 "Bad Boy"

11 "Spit" (feat. BEAM & Lady Lykez)

12 "Eject"

Infinity Club II is out 6/20 on Because Music.