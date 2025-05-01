Watch Sammy Hagar Bring Out Kesha, Sing Van Halen’s “Love Walks In” For The First Time In 32 Years

Kesha and former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar go way back, so it's no surprise the brash pop star joined the Red Rocker onstage at his Las Vegas residency kickoff Wednesday night. She stormed the stage at MGM Grand while Hagar's band — which features guitar magazine hero Joe Satriani — was performing David Lee Roth-era Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love." VH bassist Michael Anthony, a fixture of Hagar's touring unit, was on lead vocals. The show also featured Hagar's first performance of Van Halen's "Love Walks In" since 1993, which, unfortunately, was 32 years ago. I'm just reporting the facts here. Check out footage of both of those songs below.

It's been a big week for Van Halen mentions in the media. Hagar has been promoting his Vegas gig with interviews, including a contentious Rolling Stone chat in which he told Alex Van Halen they should stay away from each other and laughed at the idea of Roth embarking on a solo tour at this late date. Randomly, Bill Hader also shared some hilarious Roth anecdotes on a visit to Conan O'Brien's podcast. And finally, Wolfgang Van Halen just released "The End," a new Mammoth song and video. It features appearance by Danny Trejo, Slash, and his mom Valerie Bertinelli, and begins with the same disclaimer about the occult that was in "Thriller," by his late dad's one-time collaborator Michael Jackson.

Check it all out below.