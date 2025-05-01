Ellis – “Little Kid”

Do you think Ellis is named after Ellis from Die Hard. Man, I hope not. That Ellis sucks. He's Holly McClain's wormy cokehead co-worker who tries to make a deal with Hans Gruber and who gets himself shot in the head. John McClain gets so upset when he dies, but not me. Fuck that guy. He doesn't deserved to be immortalized in the form of dreamy indie rock. Toronto singer-sognwriter Linnea Siggelkow, who records as Ellis, doesn't give off vibes anything like the ones from Die Hard Ellis, so she probably didn't name herself after him. We're probably good here.

Ellis just released her new album No Place That Feels Like a few days ago. Tonight, she heads out on a long tour, first with Boston Manor and then with Julia Wolf. Ahead of that tour, she's shared the non-album track "Little Kid," a gauzy swoon of a song. She says, "This song is about intergenerational trauma and my hope to break the cycle for the little kid I used to be. My bandmates Levi, Devon, and I recorded and produced this track ourselves, with some help from Andrew McLeod (of one of my favourite local bands, Sunnsetter). On my last few projects, I've really built the songs in the studio, but it felt really special to build this up in a live setting with my live band, who I trust a lot with my songs." Below, check out "Little Kid" and Ellis' upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

5/01 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean *

5/02 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch *

5/03 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s *

5/04 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *

5/06 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

5/07 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows *

5/09 - Philadelphia, PA - Ukie *

5/10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

5/11 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall *

5/13 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *

5/14 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room *

5/16 - Orlando, FL - The Social *

5/17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

5/18 - Nashville, TN - The End *

5/29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

5/30 - Austin, TX - Antone’s ^

5/31 - Dallas, TX - TX Tea Room ^

6/02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge ^

6/03 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim ^

6/04 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall ^

6/06 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s ^

6/07 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall ^

6/08 - Vancouver BC - The Pearl ^

6/10 - Boise, ID - Neurolus ^

6/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ^

6/12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater ^

6/14 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club ^

6/15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge ^

6/16 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar ^

6/17 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground ^

6/19 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall ^

6/20 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall ^

6/21 - Washington, DC - The Altantis ^

6/22 - Durham, DC - Motorco Music Hall ^

6/24 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room ^

6/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft ^

6/26- Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

* with Boston Manor

^ with Julia Wolf

No Place That Feels Like is out now.