Pearly Drops – “Mermaid” (Feat. Cub Sport)

Finnish duo Pearly Drops make warped, shimmering pop music -- not quite hyperpop, but not straightforward enough to qualify as regular pop, either. They're apparently huge in Scandinavia, and they've collaborated with people like Nourished By Time and Vitesse X. Today, they're getting ready for a run of dates with Mallrat in Europe and the UK, and they've got a new single.

On "Mermaid," Pearly Gates join forces with the Australian pop group Cub Sport. It's a breathy, twinkling studio confection that does a lot with extremely processed voices and guitars. In a press release, Pearly Drops have this to say:

In this song, among other things, the glamorous Hollywood scenarios have already been turned upside down, the decline has begun and, for example, a persona as a mermaid in the sewers of Sunset Boulevard seems like a more attractive sidequest. We met the Australian pop group Cub Sport in Los Angeles and by chance we ended up in Helsinki to work on music. Cub Sport's Tim felt a connection with the song "Mermaid," which we were working on at the time, and the ethereal opera of the final section was born in an instant. We were also attracted by the idea of wasting the opportunity of such a feat, meaning that the end result would be a feat without any interpretable words.

Check out "Mermaid" and Pearly Drops' tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Music Week

6/07 - Helsinki, Finland @ URB Festival

6/15 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club *

6/16 - Cologne, Germany @ YUCA *

6/18 - Paris, France @ Boule Noire *

6/19 - London, UK @ EartH *

6/21 - Manchester, UK @ Club Academy *

6/22 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut *

6/24 - Leends UK @ The Key Club *

9/27 - London, UK @ Lexington

* with Mallrat

"Mermaid" is out now on Music Website. No, really. That's what the label is called.