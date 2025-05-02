Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Flume & JPEGMAFIA’s We Live In A Society EP

12:01 AM EDT on May 2, 2025

Black and white human hands in a modern handshake to show each other friendship and respect – Arm wrestling against racism. isolated on white background

Earlier this week, Flume and JPEGMAFIA announced their collab EP, annoyingly titled We Live In A Society, after releasing an animated video for “Track 1.” The producer and rapper unveiled "AI Girlfriend" with a video tonight, and now the entire EP is out.

Along with "Track 1" and "AI Girlfriend," We Live In A Society has "Is It Real" featuring Ravyn Lenae and "The Ocean Is Fake." Flume and JPEGMAFIA previously crossed paths on Flume's 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume for “How To Build A Relationship.” Below, stream We Live In A Society and watch the "AI Girlfriend" video directed by Logan Fields and JPEGMAFIA.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lone – “Sickly, Sweetly Summer Movie”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Robyn – “Dopamine”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Delaney Bailey – “Nightshade”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Mx Lonely Announce New Album All Monsters: Hear “Big Hips”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Superchunk – “I Don’t Want To Get Over You” (Magnetic Fields Cover)

November 12, 2025
New Music

Lime Garden – “Maybe Not Tonight”

November 12, 2025