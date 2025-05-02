Stream Flume & JPEGMAFIA’s We Live In A Society EP

Earlier this week, Flume and JPEGMAFIA announced their collab EP, annoyingly titled We Live In A Society, after releasing an animated video for “Track 1.” The producer and rapper unveiled "AI Girlfriend" with a video tonight, and now the entire EP is out.

Along with "Track 1" and "AI Girlfriend," We Live In A Society has "Is It Real" featuring Ravyn Lenae and "The Ocean Is Fake." Flume and JPEGMAFIA previously crossed paths on Flume's 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume for “How To Build A Relationship.” Below, stream We Live In A Society and watch the "AI Girlfriend" video directed by Logan Fields and JPEGMAFIA.