Special World – “Big Apple, 3am”

Andy Molholt is best known as the guitarist of Speedy Ortiz, but last year his solo project Special World released an eponymous EP. Today, Special World returned with "Big Apple, 3am."

"I wrote the initial idea for Big Apple, 3am using the auto-chord function of my favorite Yamaha Portasound keyboard way back in May 2009," Molholt explains. "This was the era of my first Philadelphia band the Armchairs. The chords and melody were there, but that's where it sat for 16 years, unfinished and on the shelf. It's been very interesting to me as an artist to revisit the formative years of my life as a songwriter, reworking my early songs into something new. It's an extremely fun & rewarding exercise, and I highly recommend it."

"Big Apple, 3am" feels like a quick trip into the cosmos. The track has Izzy Reidy on bass and Eric Slick on drums, and it's accompanied by a kaleidoscopic video by Grant Bouvier. It's also available as a lathe cut 7" via PIAPTK Recordings. Watch the music video below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 – Reading, PA @ Pleasuretone DIY

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Space 1026

06/05 – Queens, NY @ Cassette

06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

06/07 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (Free Monday)

06/10 – Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

06/12 – Morgantown, WV @ The Encore

06/13 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

06/14 – Pine Barrens, NJ @ Friendship Mountain

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's