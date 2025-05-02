The Cure Share “Warsong” Remix By Deftones’ Chino Moreno

Last month, the Cure announced Mixes Of A Lost World, a remix album for last year's Songs Of A Lost World. The first previews were Four Tet’s remix of “Alone” and Paul Oakenfold's remix of "I Can Never Say Goodbye." Now, we get to hear Deftones' Chino Moreno remixing "Warsong."

This isn't the first time Moreno and the Cure are joining forces; in 2023, Robert Smith guested on "Girls Float † Boys Cry” by Moreno's side project ††† (Crosses). Mixes Of A Lost World arrives next month and features remixes by Mura Masa, Mogwai, the Twilight Sad, Orbital, Daniel Avery, and more.

"I chose warsong to remix as it’s one of those slow building, brooding musical pieces that has always drawn me into the cures music," Moreno writes. "My idea with this remix was to strip it back slightly of its organic instrumentation and bring in ridged, mechanical percussion and some down pitched vocals aimed to bring forth the cold/dystopic feel of the song while maintaining the core beauty of what existed."

Check out Moreno's take on "Warsong" below.

Mixes Of A Lost World is out 6/13 via Fiction.