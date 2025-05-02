The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Turnstile - "Birds"

It rocks. They still rock. There has been some cause for concern about Turnstile's creative direction during the leadup to Never Enough, their first album since 2021's world-conquering opus Glow On made them one of the most commercially successful hardcore bands ever. The floaty, synthy title track was kind of cool, but it did not rock. "Seein' Stars," the first song in the band's new two-song music video this week, also had some Sting-esque appeal but also definitively did not rock. Had Turnstile been fully subsumed into the world of lifestyle music for streaming, general interest festivals, and retail muzak? "Birds" answers: No, not fully. That two-song video's second song begins with an ominous keyboard drone and some scene-setting percussion, but after more than 40 seconds of buildup that ratchets up the tension (and maybe your genre-based anxiety) to unmanageable levels, Turnstile blast the fuck off. Power chords! D-beat drums! Brendan Yates yelling urgently with the faintest flickers of melody rather than singing angelically with the mildest aggro edge! By the time this shape-shifter settles into arena-scale knuckle-dragging beatdown music, the idea of an adventurous new Turnstile LP has become a lot more palatable because we now know that adventure is going to include some glimpses of the band at their hard-hitting best. Finally, we can see it. —Chris