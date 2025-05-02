Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Christopher Cross Shares Previously Unreleased Demos For “Ride Like The Wind” & Other Yacht Rock Hits

10:22 AM EDT on May 2, 2025

Noteworthy Texan Christopher Cross, the soft rock icon that swept the Grammys' big four categories in 1981, has released an expanded edition of his debut self-titled album via Omnivore Recordings and Seeker Music.

The Christopher Cross reissue is out now digitally, with physical release to follow next month. The new version features early versions of “Say You’ll Be Mine ” and “Ride Like the Wind,” along with Japan-only single “Mary Ann" and three songs never issued before -- demos of classic album tracks “What Am I Supposed To Believe,” “Smiles Of Angels” and “Passengers.” There's also new liner notes written by Gene Sculatti featuring a new interview with album producer Michael Omartian.

Check out the trailer and a few newly released demos for "Ride Like The Wind," "Mary Ann," and "I Really Don't Know Anymore" below. With his birthday tomorrow, listening to these buttery tracks will be a nice way to celebrate the legend this weekend.

The Christopher Cross reissue is out 6/20. You can pre-order the double vinyl and CD version here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lone – “Sickly, Sweetly Summer Movie”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Robyn – “Dopamine”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Delaney Bailey – “Nightshade”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Mx Lonely Announce New Album All Monsters: Hear “Big Hips”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Superchunk – “I Don’t Want To Get Over You” (Magnetic Fields Cover)

November 12, 2025
New Music

Lime Garden – “Maybe Not Tonight”

November 12, 2025