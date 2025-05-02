Christopher Cross Shares Previously Unreleased Demos For “Ride Like The Wind” & Other Yacht Rock Hits

Noteworthy Texan Christopher Cross, the soft rock icon that swept the Grammys' big four categories in 1981, has released an expanded edition of his debut self-titled album via Omnivore Recordings and Seeker Music.

The Christopher Cross reissue is out now digitally, with physical release to follow next month. The new version features early versions of “Say You’ll Be Mine ” and “Ride Like the Wind,” along with Japan-only single “Mary Ann" and three songs never issued before -- demos of classic album tracks “What Am I Supposed To Believe,” “Smiles Of Angels” and “Passengers.” There's also new liner notes written by Gene Sculatti featuring a new interview with album producer Michael Omartian.

Check out the trailer and a few newly released demos for "Ride Like The Wind," "Mary Ann," and "I Really Don't Know Anymore" below. With his birthday tomorrow, listening to these buttery tracks will be a nice way to celebrate the legend this weekend.

The Christopher Cross reissue is out 6/20. You can pre-order the double vinyl and CD version here.